Horrifying Happenings Await You Here In Our Back Yard

Halloween is over a month away, but we are getting you ready for October 31st as The Berkshire County Historical Society is ready to take you into a new dimension where ghosts and goblins rule the roost. And where is that? If you guessed, The Cemetery, you're absolutely right! .And here is a chance to do some "serious" exploring in western Massachusetts (if you dare!)

A pair of FREE events will offer twilight tours of these final resting places. First up: Stockbridge which is scheduled for October 13th at 5 pm. It is suggested you wear sturdy footwear as some of the terrain is uneven in nature. Bess Dillman will serve as your tour guide as she will also take you to the burial places of notable residents including Norman Rockwell, Elizabeth Freeman and the Sedgewick Family.

The next offering takes us north to Pittsfield at Wahconah Street. This get together is scheduled for October 27th at 5 pm. Berkshire County Historical Society Executive director, Lesley Herzberg will lead the way as you'll visit the resting places of such prominent people who contributed to the city's growth and well being including Colonel William Williams, Lucinda Williams, Henry Dawes, Phineas Allen, The Reverend Thomas Allen, Sarah Morewood and others.

In case of inclement weather, these excursions will be re-scheduled for 5 pm on October 14th and October 28th. We'll keep you posted if anything changes.

Due to COVID-19 safety procedures, masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. For more details on this event, log on to The Berkhsire Historical Society's web site by going here.

