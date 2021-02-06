How Much Snow Will We See on Sunday?

The National Weather Service is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory for snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches is in effect from 7am to 7pm Sunday (Feb. 7).

The Winter Weather Advisory covers Berkshire, Ulster, Dutchess and Columbia Counties.

Plan on slippery road conditions as snowfall rates may approach one inch per hour during Sunday afternoon, especially across southern Ulster, Dutchess, and Berkshire Counties so make sure you use caution when driving and slow down.

For the latest weather information 24/7, call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118, open the free WSBS app or click here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages