Important Reminder From GB Police Department

The Great Barrington Police Department is reminding residents of the following (from the GB Police Department's Facebook page)

With our first major winter storm of the season approaching, we would like to remind residents that the overnight parking ban is in effect. Any vehicle left on a town road after 1am is subject to ticketing and towing if it interferes with plowing operations.

Once the snow starts, we encourage everyone to stay off the roads if possible, and travel with extreme caution if you must venture out.