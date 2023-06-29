In Massachusetts, Are You Breaking The Law If You Don’t Have A Fence Around Your Pool?

The Fourth of July is next week and I have the joy of swimming pools on the brain. You know what is better than having a pool? A friend who has a pool! 😂🏊‍♂️

Pools are expensive and are a lot of work, and here in Massachusetts you can only really enjoy them for about four months, ok, maybe five. Memorial Day to Labor Day is the unwritten rule, right?

I found myself staring out the window Clark Griswold style like in "Christmas Vacation" the other day daydreaming of an inground pool. Then I realized that I didn't have $50,000 in the bank.

Jupiterimages, Brand X Pictures Jupiterimages, Brand X Pictures loading...

The other thing that comes to mind concerning owning a pool is the safety protocols that must be in place as well as the increase in home owner's insurance.

Although we'd like the number to be zero, but around 400 kids die each year due to accidental drownings in residential pools. One safety feature that can prevent this terrible tragedy is a fence.

WE KNOW FENCES AND OR BARRIERS AROUND POOLS CAN PREVENT ACCIDENTAL INJURY, BUT IS IT ILLEGAL TO NOT HAVE A FENCE AROUND YOUR POOL?

Teenagers in swimming pool Jupiterimages loading...

Yup. You gotta have one. Private or public.

All pools in Massachusetts must be enclosed in a protective barrier (fence) at least four feet high. All gates must have a locking device, must open outward away from the swimming pool and must be self-closing. The lock needs to be at least four feet from the ground so it cannot be reached by small children. -sugarman.com

Even portable pools require them, however, most often overlook it.

Let's have a safe and happy summer!