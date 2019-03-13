Item List for The March Great Radio Auction

Here’s how the WSBS Great Radio Auction works! When you hear an item you like described on the air, call the studio at 528-0860 and tell the bidding operator how much you’d like to bid, what the item is (as we have multiple items on the bidding table at any given time), and a contact phone number. When the sold bell rings, if you are the high bidder you win! If your bid was indeed the highest, you will receive a call back from our call back operators telling you that you won the item. They will give you a confirmation number. Write that number down and bring it to the radio station 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington during auction item pickup hours (listed below). Pay with cash, check or credit card, then go to the merchant with your gift certificate and enjoy!

Please Note : Even though you made it through to the operator, you are not assured the item unless someone calls you back with the confirmation number.

Auction Pickup Hours:

Saturday, Mar. 23 from 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Monday – Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 5:00 P.M. is the deadline to pickup auction items. All remaining items will be going back up for sale on Thursday morning, Mar. 28 following 'Let's Talk" at approximately 9:35 a.m.

Gratuity Notice : Everyone wants discount restaurant certificates from the Great Radio Auction. For Restaurants to continue their participation in the auction, their wait persons must receive fair gratuities for service provided when the auction certificates are used. PLEASE, base your gratuity on the full value of the meals you receive. Your cooperation and fairness will help guarantee that a variety of fine restaurants will continue to participate in the radio auction!

LIST OF ITEMS (All items are listed with the highest retail value at the top of the page, if more than one item has the same retail value then items are listed alphabetically)

Andrew Wiley Marble & Granite - 137 Main St. Lee, MA (413) 243-0228. Item: Granite Countertops from Andrew Wiley Marble and Granite. Item: Granite countertops from Andrew Willey Marble and Granite. Pick one of the 10 different colors and Andrew Willey will carefully craft your granite slab into beautiful kitchen counters. Includes up to 45 sq. feet of standard edge granite countertops including standard installation. Does not include new sink or removal of old countertops. Valid for six months. (Certificate to be redeemed by Sep 2019) See some beautiful countertop examples by going here Total Retail Value: $4,500.00

Great Barrington Integrative Wellness - 789 Main St Suite 5 Great Barrington, MA & 55 Pittsfield Rd. Suite 8A, Lenox, MA (413) 528-0887. Item: O ne hour session of ultimate healing and pain management with a Combined Hands Manual therapy Treatment at Great Barrington Integrative Wellness. Two Therapists for the price of one! This unique, gentle, and powerful treatment is effective for acute and chronic problems. sessions combine different modalities such as reiki, post-traumatic stress release, and zero balancing - which can help heal sports injuries, headaches, complex pain issues, fibromyalgia, spinal issues, scoliosis, concussions, gut troubles, food sensitivities, and much more. with Great Barrington office &Thursday office hours at Healing Rhythms in the Lenox Commons. Call today – “just for the health of it." Total Retail Value: $135.00

DOLA Pizza/20 Railroad Public House - 20 Railroad St. Great Barrington, MA (413) 528-5403. Item: From Dola Pizzeria Napoletana & 20 railroad public house, enjoy a $50 gift certificate towards dining out! Choose from an array of delectable dishes from either dining room. Check out the menus by going here Total Retail Value: $50.00

Berkshire Mountain Bakery - 367 Park St. Housatonic, MA (413) 274-3412. Item: In this European style bakery, traditional techniques rule the baking process, so most bread is naturally leavened with sourdough fermentation and hand shaped. The result is a very digestible and delicious bread. Use this $25 certificate towards any of the breads &/or take & bake pizza at their Housatonic location . Total Retail Value: $25.00

