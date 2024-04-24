14 Things That You’d See When Visiting Grandma’s House

For most people, stepping into Grandma’s house was like stepping into a perfectly preserved time capsule, full of sights and smells that set off little nostalgia bombs inside your head and heart.

From the smell of fresh-baked cookies permanently embedded in the floral wallpaper, to the knick-knacks collected over decades that were hidden in every nook and cranny, it was a place where memories were perfectly locked in place.

Obviously, nostalgia can play tricks on you, and this experience isn’t the same for everyone, but let’s take some time to meander down memory lane as we check in on the things that always made a trip to Grandma’s house an unforgettable experience.

Unused Pretty Soaps

Grandma loved a floral scent but don’t you dare open them because they are for display only. These beautifully packaged soaps and gem-like bottles were precious treasures. At some point, they lost their scent but it didn’t matter—again, for display only.

Your Old Toys

We had no idea how but our old toys somehow found themselves into Grandma’s basement and closets as playthings for the younger grandkids during family get-togethers. You’d be sure to tell those ungrateful cousins “These were MINE…” and it was weird when some would magically find themselves in the bag of leftovers and make their way back home.

Afghan Blankets

You can also file these “blankets” as strictly for display purposes only, usually on the back of the sofa, giving Roseanne vibes. They boasted vibrant ’70s colors (brown, dark brown, brown-ish orange) and even attempting to use them as blankets would result in potential strangulation. They were strikingly similar to giant doilies, which admittedly is a word I've never typed before and looks quite peculiar.

Kinda Scary Clown Figurines

Grandma had never heard of Stephen King or watched Poltergeist and she loved her sad clown Royal Doulton figurines that adorned her many glass-fronted display furniture pieces. Some of these clowns clutched bunches of balloons and were clearly understood as being “DO NOT TOUCH.” That didn’t stop your mischievous older cousin, who would sneakily wind up the music boxes found next to these clowns and make them play in the dead of night.

So Many Collectible Spoons

What's the deal with all the hands-off items? Back in the day, collecting spoons was all the rage, and Grandma had quite the assortment from all the towns she visited. Among them were tiny spoons, big spoons, and those that appeared to be just your average spoon with nothing more than a town name etched onto them.

All the Useless Gifts That You Gave Her

Maybe Grandma could have brought these out of the closet when we visited, but I like to imagine that all the knick-knacks we showered her with over the years for birthdays and Christmases (seriously, why didn't Grandparents' Day catch on?) were her cherished treasures. She proudly displayed them around her home. I’m serious, we once gifted her a three-foot-tall porcelain leopard from a discount store, and that majestic cat proudly guarded the laundry room door for as long as I can remember.

Really Bad Photos of You

There’s no way you’d let Mom hang some of the more awkward photos of you in the house. Grandma would have none of that. She saw your pimply-faced charm as a "gift to the ladies" and proudly showcased your mug with its crooked smile on the wall of the hall, right outside the kitchen.

Kitchen Utensils with an Unknown Purpose

Grandma was an outstanding cook and she had the kitchen tools to prove it. There was a drawer full of what looked like ancient weaponry, with items crafted from heavily-oxidized metal and others carved from chunky, weathered wood. And when I say they resembled weapons, I mean they eventually found themselves repurposed as playtime weapons whenever Grandma was occupied tending to her garden outside. I still have the scars.

Strangers’ Coats

You may not know a Dave but Grandma inevitably had a jacket with his name emblazoned on it hanging in the coat closet. You’d ask who Dave was and she’d say, “He left that here years ago. Either fixed the washing machine or the fridge. He’ll come back for it.” Well, Dave must have moved on from that job or upgraded his coat, but every now and then, we'd find ourselves wearing his jacket when it was time to dash out and feed the cats after dinner. Thanks, Dave!

Expired Spices in Tins

Bless Grandma’s frugal heart. She had lived through it and nothing would go to waste. She knew that a little expired Italian seasoning wasn’t gonna hurt anyone.

Bowls of Candies

This always seemed like a well-thought-out strategy. There were bowls of candies all over Grandma’s house - a child’s dream! These bowls were super fancy, some looking like crystal disco balls. These weren't your average bowls—they were fancy, some resembling crystal disco balls. But here's the kicker—they were filled with candies that kids would only really want one of. Think strawberry-filled Bon Bons, Werther's Originals, and pillow mints. It was pure genius.

Bobby Pins

I still don’t know what bobby pins are for. I’m pretty sure they are for hair. Are they the same as hairpins? I don’t know. But what I do know is that mischievous cousin is back and he’s making what we called a bobby pin “bee stinger” and he’s stinging you with it while you’re trying to watch Planet of the Apes on the black and white set in the basement.

Toilet Paper Roll Cover Doll

I remain convinced to this day that not a single square of TP was ever torn from beneath this doll’s jaunty gown. She kept you company while you read National Geographic magazines (Grandma’s) and Archie digests (yours).

Old Cookie Tin with Sewing Supplies

It might sound cliché, but it's absolutely true. Next to Grandma's favorite chair, there was always a cookie tin filled to the brim with sewing needles, spools of thread, and a pin cushion that resembled a plump strawberry. However, Grandma also kept another cookie tin in the kitchen—but this one was filled with her famous homemade chocolate chip cookies, not store-bought. And let me tell you, that was more than okay with us.