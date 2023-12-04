Popular Massachusetts Eatery Closes After Over 2 Decades

Let's face it, it's always a bummer when something like a small business closes down for good. But the saying goes, all good things must come to an end eventually. After all, small businesses wouldn't be possible without the people behind it with years of dedication serving customers.

What popular eatery in Massachusetts is closing?

Brewhaha, located in the former West End Market on 433 West Main Street in North Adams operated by longtime owners Barry Garton, 76, and his wife Nancy, 73, have decided to pack it in after 23 years of operation in the city. They are planning on "riding off into the sunset," to spend more time with friends and family.

The Berkshires Eagle reports, the business has been operating on reduced hours with a smaller menu after putting the building and business on the market, while continuing to offer breakfast all day made with fresh, local ingredients. It is unknown what's in store for the business when new owners takeover as its sale is tentatively set to close on Dec. 15th with a listing price on William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty of $279,000. There is hope from Nancy that the tradition of the building will carry on with the next owner.

The Gartons have been operating eateries since 1989 and planned on retiring as far back as October of 2022 and stated they would close the business unless someone bought it. However they decided to keep the café open with limited hours based on amazing support from the community.

Brandon Pender, who attended the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts from 2004 to 2007 and lived above the café when it was on Marshall Street remembers fondly how their breakfast sandwiches were hands down the best and that you can tell the food is made with love reminding him of his father.

