Jim Bouton Memorial Details

A memorial service for Jim Bouton, the former New York Yankees pitching star and author, will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a close family friend.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that for now, the family will hold a private service for immediate family only, and it asks that the public not send flowers. Bouton, who was 80, died Wednesday at his home in Great Barrington after a struggle with vascular dementia.

