Help Berkshire Neighbors In Need While Shopping This Saturday

If you recall, The Sheffield Kiwanis annual summer food drive scheduled for July 17th was postponed due to inclement weather. Good news: The weather is going to cooperate this weekend and it's all systems GO for this all-important fund raiser that will assist in restocking shelves at area food pantries which includes The People's Pantry in Great Barrington, The CHP & WIC Pantry and Sheffield's Food Assistance Program.

Sheffield Kiwanis member Pat Salvi wants shoppers to drop off non-perishable food items this Saturday, August 7th between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm as their aim is to fill a U-Haul truck that will situated at The Stockbridge Road Price Chopper Supermarket. Cash or checks will also be accepted as all proceeds will be divided among the three locations where food is distributed in south county.

Here is a list of items that are acceptable for donation:

Cans and jars of vegetables, fruit, soup, tuna, juice, peanut butter, jelly or preserves and pasta sauces.

Any boxes of pasta, cereal, macaroni and cheese, crackers, cake mix, frostings and beverages.

Personal care items are also welcome including shampoo, toothpaste, tooth brushes soap and laundry detergent.

Baby food, diapers and wipes will also be collected.

Pat will join Ron Carson LIVE on WSBS this Saturday morning prior to 9 am as she stages this fund raiser as Kiwanis has a mission to help families who cannot make ends meet towards their weekly food expenses. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down, families are STILL feeling the economic impact that has been in existence since last March.

Pat will join Ron Carson LIVE on WSBS this Saturday morning prior to 9 am as she stages this fund raiser as Kiwanis has a mission to help families who cannot make ends meet towards their weekly food expenses. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down, families are STILL feeling the economic impact that has been in existence since last March.

Here is your chance to "pay it forward" while you are taking care of your Saturday shopping. Any donation assists a needy family or individual during these trying times.

(Some background information for this article provided by Sheffield Kiwanis)