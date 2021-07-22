Southern Berkshire Residents In Need Will Receive Assistance

Sheffield Kiwanis ALWAYS steps up to the plate as they are doing their part in assisting the southern Berkshire county community. They were supposed to hold their annual summer food drive on Saturday, July 17th, but Mother Nature had alternate plans as showers and thunderstorms were forecast for our tri-state region. The postponement was announced one day prior to the event, but now we received word this major fund raiser will be held a few weeks from now.

Mark the date down on your calendar: Saturday, August 7th. That is when a large U-Haul truck will be parked in front of The Price Chopper Super Market up the block from us on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm as Kiwanis will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items. personal care products and diapers that will be distributed to The People's Pantry on St. James Place in Great Barrington, The CHP-WIC Pantry and Sheffield's Food Assistance Program.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has tapered off substantially, the need for food continues to be essential for those going through trying times. While you are shopping, make it a point to make a much needed donation that will assist those who are STILL experiencing financial difficulties.

There are plans to bring Kiwanis member Pat Salvi on a pair of "Let's talk" segments to discuss this charitable function with Our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart and yours truly Ron Carson will feature her during a LIVE on-the-spot report at the start of this event. We'll keep you posted on exact dates and times regarding Pat's on-air appearances on YOUR Home Town Station.

To learn more about Sheffield Kiwanis, log on to their web site by going here.

(Some information obtained by WSBS for this article, courtesy of Sheffield Kiwanis)