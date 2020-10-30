Learn Strategies to Conquer Your Financial Stress this Monday

The next Berkshire Business & Professional Women meeting is Monday, Nov. 2 at 5:30pm on Zoom. This event is free for members and guests; however, registration is required.

This session will be an overview seminar that briefly touches upon budgeting, credit, credit report error disputes, credit freezes and tips on combating identity theft and fraud. Presented from certified financial coaches from Greylock Federal Credit Union Stephanie Martin, Rebecca Beron and Lynn Wallace.

BBPW Members and Guests convene (currently virtually) at 5:30pm on the first Monday of each month, with a few exceptions. Guest speakers are invited to each meeting to address a variety of topics that are important to working women, such as health and wellness, wealth management, public speaking and organization techniques.

The Berkshire Business and Professional Women organization provides professional and personal development and networking opportunities for working women from diverse fields. Since 1965, Berkshire BPW has been honoring local women in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, recognizing the achievements of outstanding women, developing awareness of issues important to working women and awarding career advancement scholarships.

The group empowers women to rise, eliminate barriers, and achieve their greatest individual and collective ambitions. The group's vision is to foster and celebrate an inclusive community of women supporting women of all professions and career paths, life stages and experiences.

(above information sent to WSBS from BBPW for online and on-air use)