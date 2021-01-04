New Goals For A New Year

2021 is finally here as we are in the midst of trying to regroup and refocus after a challenging year that just departed. Start off this month by participating in a workshop entitled "New Year, Powerful Habits: Vision & Goal Setting" The FREE event will be presented on-line via Zoom this afternoon at 5:30. Pre-registration is required and you STILL have time to participate in this informative and enlightening session.

Shannon Ashcroft will serve as the forum's moderator. She is a wellness expert and entrepreneur based in Pittsfield, Massachusetts who owns Ashcroft Workplace Wellness and Radiance Yoga. She also created her nutrition and fitness program Fueled and Fit with Shannon.

Sharon specializes in making wellness easy and realistic for business professionals as she assists employers throughout The Bay State to design and deliver programs that are truly focused on the building blocks of trust, engagement and FUN in it's workplace. Her realistic approach to the subject has a way of winning over even the most skeptical participants.

Sharon earned her master's degree in health promotion and disease prevention and a bachelor's degree in exercise physiology. She has 12 years experience as a yoga teacher, fitness trainer and nutrition coach with expertise in health behavior changes as she focuses on setting realistic goals and building healthy habits that work for each and every individual.

The main goal is to live your life and enjoy each and every moment as every small step takes you towards the right direction as consistency is the key to achieving your wellness vision in 2021. This event is proudly sponsored by The Berkshire Business and Professional Women's Organization whose mission is to provide professional and personal development for working women from diverse fields.

Their mission: To empower women to rise and eliminate barriers to achieve the greatest individual and collective ambitions as the group focuses on fostering and celebrating an inclusive community of women supporting women of all professionals and career paths, life stages and experiences.

For more details, check out The Berkshire Business and Professional Women's Organization Facebook page.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Berkshire Business and Professional Women for on-air and on-line usage)