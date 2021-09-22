Lenox Middle and High School Getting $29,000 in Grant Money
One Berkshire County School is sharing in nearly $452,000 in grant money from the State of Massachusetts. Lenox Memorial Middle and High School is getting just over $29,000 that it will use for the development of the new Innovation Pathways with MassHire Berkshire in Healthcare and Social Assistance and Business and Finance.
The Baker-Polito Administration announced earlier this week nearly $452,000 in grants that have been awarded to 20 school districts to launch new Innovation Pathway programs, which give high school students early career experience and expertise.
The grant money is designed to support schools that are committed to seeking official designation for the programs from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in the spring of 2022.
It is encouraging to see the strong continued interest in the Innovation Pathways program, designed explicitly to connect students to career pathways in fields like advanced manufacturing, health care, and information technology... These programs will provide students with more opportunities for future success in high-demand fields at a time during which it is increasingly important to close workforce gaps throughout the Commonwealth. ~ Governor Charlie Baker
The Lenox school is the only school in Berkshire County that is getting a share of the grant money. For comparison's sake, here is the list of all the schools and what portion of the grant money they are receiving:
Agawam High School, Agawam – $11,375
Argosy Collegiate Charter School, Fall River – $25,000:
Barnstable High School, South Yarmouth – $9,525
Bellingham High School, Bellingham – $21,764
Bourne High School, Bourne – $30,000
Brighton High School, Boston – $25,000
Carver Middle High School, Carver – $20,000
Chelmsford High School, Chelmsford – $13,500
Collaborative for Regional Educational Service and Training, Andover – $30,000
Excel High School, South Boston, Boston – $25,000
Fitchburg High School, Fitchburg – $17,300
Frontier Regional High School, South Deerfield – $18,725
.
Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School, Greenfield – $20,000
Haverhill High School, Haverhill – $26,752
Jeremiah Burke High School, Boston – $25,000
Lenox Memorial High School, Lenox – $29,100
Marblehead High School, Marblehead – $24,150
North Attleboro High School, North Attleboro – $24,739
Quaboag Regional High School, Warren – $30,000
Randolph High School, Randolph – $24,760
