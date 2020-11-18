Sending Thanks To A Pair Of N. Dutchess County Communities

Residents, front liners and first responders who live in the Northern Dutchess county towns of Amenia and Wassaic, New York are invited to a FREE movie night courtesy of The Four Brothers Drive-In Theater located on route 22 in Amenia as they can start off the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend with a double feature that takes place at 5 pm on Wednesday, November 25th 2020.

First up, the 2020 independent film "War With Grandpa" starring Robert Deniro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken. This movie was directed by Tim Hill and has received high acclaim from critics and audiences since it's opening in October. Afterwards, a holiday favorite from 1994 "The Santa Clause" starring Tim Allen (best known as "Tim The Tool Man" Taylor in the 1990's sit-com "Home Improvement").

This get together is made possible to thank those who have made a difference for the past 8 plus months as they have worked hard to keep these communities safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to hold it's grip worldwide.

Here is how you can redeem for your movie tickets. Keep in mind, this FREE offer applies to those who show a valid ID upon entry which includes police officers, nurses, firefighters and active duty military veterans. Those who reside in Amenia and Wassaic will also be admitted at no charge.

You MUST order your passes in advance by logging on to this web site and access the link to buy tickets for 11/25 and enter promo code:THANKYOU20. This offer is available on a first come-first serve basis. Food will be available for purchase at The neighboring Four Brothers Restaurant.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of John Stephanopoulos for on-air and on-line usage)