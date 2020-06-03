LISTEN: We Are Mighty Massachusetts (AUDIO)

To recognize the strength, compassion, and resolve of all those on the front lines putting their health at risk during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as members of the Massachusetts community who are doing their part every day through acts of kindness, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (“Blue Cross”) has unveiled “We Are Mighty, Massachusetts,” a campaign that celebrates our Commonwealth’s resiliency and unity in the fight against COVID-19.

On a recent edition of Let's Talk we spoke with Kathy Klingler. Kathy is the Chief Consumer and Marketing Officier for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and she filled us in with all of the details regarding the "We Are Mighty, Massachusetts" initative. You can listen to that interview with Kathy below.

Furthrmore, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Cross has committed over $2 million to COVID-19 community relief efforts across the Commonwealth, with grants to organizations helping people stay healthy during the pandemic and reallocation of funds to nonprofits providing frontline aid. As part of this effort, Blue Cross has launched an online giving platform that enables employees to donate directly to any Massachusetts-based not-for-profit affected by COVID-19, matched dollar-for-dollar by the company. It has also introduced virtual volunteer initiatives for employees, including remote skills-based volunteering, college mentoring, and virtual storytelling.

You can get more information about "We Are Mighty Massachusetts" by going here.

(portions of article taken from a press release sent to WSBS from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts for online and on-air use)