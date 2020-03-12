Local Cancellations Due to Coronavirus Threat

The following are events that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus threat that have either been called in or emailed/faxed to WSBS.

**Thursday night Breaking Bread in Sheffield is temporarily suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus. This includes tonight’s Breaking Bread gathering.

**Boston Congregational Church’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner at Fire Station #2 in Sandisfield scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled.

**As of today (3/12), any gatherings at Hevreh--worship, classes, outside groups, committee meetings, and the like--are all suspended.

**The organizers of the Dewey Sessions Swing Dance (March 14) and the Lenox (March 21) and Sheffield (March 28) Contra Dances have cancelled the March Social Dances for South County.

