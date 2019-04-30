Local Candidates Forum Coming Up This Saturday

A public forum for Stockbridge Select Board and Planning Board candidates will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room in the Stockbridge Town Offices. This is a nonpartisan forum sponsored by the Stockbridge Democratic Town Committee and moderated by Bob Jones. T

The event will provide an opportunity to hear from and ask questions of the candidates in the May 21 town election. It will include any candidates who wish to participate, regardless of party affiliation. Bring your questions and meet the candidates. The town election is on May 21.

If you can’t get to the forum, our friends at CTSB-TV will record the event for later broadcast.

(above information sent to WSBS from the Town of Stockbridge for online and on-air use)