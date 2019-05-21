Local Roundup for May 20 and May 19

Senior Softball - Monday, May 20

GA Blanco defeated Lee 15-4. For Blanco, Avery, Ava, Meg, Sam and Scarlett all had base hits. Noelle had two singles and Bella had a single along with a stand up double. For Lee, Karalyn and Madison both had base hits with Delaney going 2 for 2.

Great Barrington Little League - Monday, May 20

Baba Louie's defeated Berkshire Orthopedics by a score of 3-2. It was a great game played by both teams. For Baba Louie's, Jack Bissalion was the winning pitcher. Oliver Curtis made the save and combined for 11 strike outs. Dakota Soules had a clutch single. Oliver went 2 for 2 and Chris Paul went 3 for 3 with the game winning RBI that sent in JJ Scnieder for the game winning run. For Berkshire Orthopedics, there was some great pitching by Greyson Beacco and Parker Smith. Sean Warren had an RBI single and Jacob Kreis had an RBI single along with a run scored.

Elsewhere, Great Barrington Police defeated Wheeler & Taylor. For Great Barrington Police, Matt Lowe, Crosby Coyne and Darius Talieferro (in his little league pitching debut) combined to toss a three hitter. Matt Lowe was 4 for 4, including a double and a triple, driving in six. Andrew Starczewski had a triple, driving in two. Crosby Coyne had three hits. For Wheeler and Taylor, Brady Carpenter had a hit, scored two and had two RBI’s. Phil Enoch and Kyle McMahon had singles.

Great Barrington Little League - Sunday, May 19

Aberdale’s came out of the gate scoring two runs in the first. However, Wheeler & Taylor quickly answered with two runs in the bottom half. Wheeler & Taylor took the lead 3-2 in the second when Brady Carpenter walked, stole second and third, then scored on a fielding error. Aberdale’s responded with two runs of it’s own in the top of the third. Once again, in the bottom half, Wheeler & Taylor tied things up at four when Phil Enoch scored on a wild pitch.

Aberdale’s, blew the game open in the fifth. Gus Luf got things started when he reached on an error, Cian Bose drove him in with a double to the left field fence. John Ireland then moved Bose over to third with a perfect sacrifice bunt. Cole Kennedy doubled home Bose, then Shaun Frank doubled driving in Kennedy. Liam Smith plated Frank on a fielder’s choice, putting the score at 8-4. Cian Bose dominated on the mound after relieving Smith with one out in the first, he went five and two-thirds innings, allowing zero hits and two runs while striking out 13.

Brady Carpenter pitched well for Wheeler & Taylor. He surrendered four runs on one hit over three and two-thirds innings, striking out nine. Ffion Greene, and Max Wood each managed hits, while John Ireland and Shaun Frank combined for five runs scored. Brady Carpenter led Wheeler & Taylor with two runs scored.

Defensively, Aberdale’s second basemen Ireland and center fielder Luf had great plays in the field. Wheeler & Taylor’s Carpenter made two terrific plays at shortstop, while Ian Lanoue was stellar behind the plate.

Minor League - Sunday, May 19

In a game that saw 19 total hits and many stellar defensive plays, Roger Trucking was able to hold on to a 3-1 win over Olde Village. Roger Trucking got on board in the bottom of the first, after back to back singles from Patrick Schaefer and James Tonetti, Eli Wood smashed a two out two RBI double down the right field line. The game remained 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth when Roger Trucking's Mikey Ireland led-off with a base hit, moved to second on a James Green single and was drove in by Gunner Laine. Olde Village was able to put a rally together when Luke Fenig opened the inning with a single, moved to third on a fielding error and was driven in by Jacob Blackwell. However, Roger Trucking’s closer Christian Tonetti was able to stay calm and retire the next three batters on strikeouts.

Roger Trucking had great pitching from starter Eli Wood who went three strong innings, giving up zero runs while scattering five hits and striking out nine. Christian Tonetti recorded the save by going the final three innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out eight. Olde Village’s offense was led by Luke Fenig who went 3-3 and Jacob Blackwell who had two hits. Daniel Mullens, Everett Burns, Quin Mullen all contributed with hits for the Village. Roger Trucking’s offense saw 11 of its 13 players record hits with Eli Wood finishing 2-2 and two RBIs.