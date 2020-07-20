Aberdales Hits Their Way Past Dave’s Sporting Goods

Great Barrington Little League

Aberdales tallied 20 hits in a mercy rule victory over Dave's Sporting Goods Wednesday night (July 15). Sean Fenig, Dom Caulutti, Cian Bose, Brennan Peyre, and Max Wood each managed multiple hits for Aberdales. Caulutti who went 4-5, hit his second homer of the year, a grand slam in the third and Fenig went 4-4.

Bose was the winning pitcher for Aberdales, surrendering one run on one hit over two innings, striking out four and walking zero. Dom threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Aberdales will be back in action in Great Barrington this evening against Teo’s Hot Dogs.

(press release sent to WSBS from Kristopher Ireland for online and on-air use)