Aberdales and Teo’s Battled it Out This Past Monday

Great Barrington Little League

Aberdales beat Teo's 6-3 on Monday on a beautiful night in south county. Sean Fenig got Aberdales started by scoring on a wild pitch in the second inning after lacing a triple into the right field corner. Teo’s responded in the top of the third inning when D. Wildgoose led off with a single and scored on a double steal. Aberdales retook the lead with three runs in the third inning, after 2 walks and a HBP, Max Wood drew a base loaded walk, scoring Luke Fenig, Liam Smith hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Brennan Peyre, and Sean Fenig ripped a singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Wood from second.

Teo's did not go quietly, as they rallied for two runs in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 4-3, Cooper Reed smashed an RBI single scoring Egan from second, Reed then scored on a single by Carlson. Aberdales Dom Caulutti picked his team up by launching his third homer of the year to left field. Wood then reached on an error, moved up on a pass ball, then scored on a gapper by Liam Smith to push the lead to 6-3.

Cian Bose was credited with the victory for Aberdales as he pitched 4 masterful innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out six. Closer Sean Fenig recorded the last six outs to earn his first save of the year.

Sean Fenig went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Aberdales in hits, while D. Wildgoose went 3 for 4 to led Teo’s.

Elsewhere in Little League Action

Wheeler & Taylor won their home opener in Sheffield Monday night 13-2 over Dave’s Sporting Goods of Pittsfield. Brady Carpenter, JJ Schnieder and Trevor Leonard combined for the win. At the plate Darius Taliaferro got his 1st hit of the season and Kam Boino and Brady Carpenter supplied the power each hitting RBI triples. Wheeler & Taylor return to action Wednesday night 6pm in Sheffield.

(above information sent from various local coaches for online and on-air use)