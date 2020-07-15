Walk-Off Double Seals Win For Sheriff’s Against Aberdales

Great Barrington Little League

Aberdales battled to overcome a 3-0 and 5-4 deficit but fell short as Sheriff's Jack Farkas delivered a 2 out 2 strike 2 run double to left center. In the top of the fifth trailing 3-0, Luke Fenig led off with a bullet single to right field, John Ireland followed with a walk, after a fielder’s choice and a single by Max Wood, the bases were loaded for Aberdales cleanup hitter Dom Caulutti. Caulutti delivered with towering homerun to straight away center to give Aberdales a 4-3 lead. Sheriff’s responded in the bottom half to retake the lead 5-4, scoring 2 runs on 3 hits, Kevin Konefal and Henry Rapkowicz had clutch RBI singles.

Aberdales rallied with 2 runs in the top of the sixth, Jackson Heaton started it off with a solid at bat that saw him fouled off three 3-2 pitches before eventually drawing a walk, Heaton then stole second, after a walk to Ireland and a fielders choice by Cole Kennedy, Max Wood ripped an RBI single to left field scoring Ireland to tie the game. Sheriffs then intentionally walked Caulutti. Sheriff's Farkas got a strikeout but on the pitch Caulutti got caught up between first and second, Cole Kennedy’s scored from third on some smart base running, and Caulutti got out of the rundown. Farkas retired the last hitter before any further damage which led to his walk off double in the bottom half.

Aberdales collected nine hits and Sheriff's had 11 in a well-played back-and-forth contest. Farkas was credited with the victory for Sheriffs, he went two innings, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out five. Max Wood took the loss for Aberdales, he allowed four hits and four runs over one and two-thirds innings, walking one. Starters Kevin Konefal (Sheriff’s) and Gus Luf (Aberdales) received no decision, but both pitched outstanding. Konefal surrendered zero runs on three hits over four innings while striking out five and walking one. Luf pitched three innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out six and walking zero. Aberdales Wood continued his hot bat with three hits in four at bats, Ireland scored twice and added a hit, Calvin Cooney had a hit and a walk. Mitch Hall, Konefal, Luke Irwin, and Farkas all managed multiple hits for Sheriff's.

Elsewhere, in a rain shortened game Wheeler & Taylor lost 6-4 to IAC in Pittsfield. Griffin Touponce took the loss after pitching 3 solid innings striking out 4. Dakota Soules and Brady Carpenter both had two hits apiece to lead Wheeler and Taylor at the plate.