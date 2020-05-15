Local Theater Postpones 2020 Season

In a press release sent to WSBS, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty around safely presenting onstage programs this summer, Great Barrington Public Theater recently announced postponement of their onstage 2020 season.

Bear Tales: Six Feet Together is now live and free to view.

In lieu of the onstage solo festival planned for June at the Daniel Arts Center, Bard

College at Simon’s College, audiences can now watch a specially produced online series of solo pieces, Bear Tales: Six Feet Together. These self-filmed pieces are free to view on the company website, and feature many of the solo performers and writers originally scheduled for the Bear Tales onstage festival. In addition, the series includes a new short play by David Mamet, written and produced especially for the online series, with Rebecca Pidgeon as famed NYC reporter Dorothy Kilgallen.

Artistic Director Jim Frangione and Executive Director Deann Halper Simmons still plan

to produce David Mamet’s newest play, The Christopher Boy’s Communion, for the

2021 summer season. “We are a small company, fast on our feet,” Frangione notes. “We will continue to develop new material, and look forward to presenting some surprises as the months unfold.”

Ticket refunds for the company’s 2020 summer season are now underway. Tickets

holders for Bear Tales and/or The Christopher Boy’s Communion should note that the

ticket refund process now underway. Questions regarding ticketing and refunds can be

sent to gbboxoffice@gmail.com. The company encourages audiences to follow new

developments and stay connected as core artists continue to work on new material across the coming summer.