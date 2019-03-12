Local Think Food Conference Embraces Pollinators

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA—Farmers, educators and entrepreneurs will gather to support a lively local interest in bees and pollination. The Center for Food Studies at Bard College at Simon’s Rock will hold its 6th annual ThinkFOOD Conference on Saturday, April 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the Fisher Science Center. The conference is $25, the conference plus lunch is $35. It is free for students. You can get more information by going here

This year's theme, "Berkshire Pollinators," embraces the community’s interest in bees and pollination, and will also showcase local food entrepreneurs whose ideas can inspire innovation in other communities.

“At Simon’s Rock we recognize that the classroom extends into the community,” said Professor Maryann Tebben, head of The Center for Food Studies at Simon’s Rock. “With ThinkFOOD 6, we are proud to share in the exchange of ideas and practices across the county contributing to the health of our local ecosystem, from honeybees and pollination to other promising ideas about food and gardens.”

Thomas Seeley, author of Honeybee Democracy and Horace White Professor in Biology in the Department of Neurobiology and Behavior at Cornell University, will give a keynote address.

Local experts will offer 45-minute long hands-on workshops designed to engage participants with the Great Barrington Pollinator Action Plan, which promotes a network of interconnected pollinator habitats throughout the region.

Attendees will be inspired by great ideas and new skills to improve their home gardens and communities. At the same time, they’ll learn about interesting and innovative initiatives that are shaping the local food and agriculture movement.

(press release sent to WSBS from Bard College at Simon's Rock for online and on-air use)