LOOK: A Perfect Night in North Adams for Party In the Park Finale

It was the summer finale for Party in the Park in North Adams this past Thursday night (August 25th)! With some awesome live music, a car show, plenty of free swag from WUPE-FM, and perfect weather, you couldn't ask for a better way to end things for this year's weekly summer event!

The skies were partly cloudy for the warm night which made for the perfect chill atmosphere. North Adams filled the lawn at Noel Field with their chairs, while there were some that created their own dance floor just in front of the stage. To say that Critical Mass 'rocked out' at this year's Party In the Park finale would not be doing it justice. They brought everything from Steppenwolf to Boz Scaggs to Counting Crows, with plenty of Tom Petty mixed in! We couldn't have asked for a better performance from Critical Mass to close out this summer's event!

Marky's was on hand as always to serve up some Fried Dough and French Fries and the Lion's Club was rolling out the hot dogs and hamburgers. The car show line of cars was one of the biggest of the summer and seemed never ending at times. Not to mention, the amount of shirts WHOOPEE had to give out was our biggest of the summer, but all of them disappeared in a big hurry!

Take a look at what you may have missed at last night's Party In the Park in North Adams:

Party In the Park Finale - August 25th with Critical Mass

Thank you so much to everyone who came out throughout this summer! That list includes not only the listeners who were amazing, but the awesome bands that performed, and our wonderful sponsors for making Party In the Park possible! We hope to see you all come back next summer in North Adams!

