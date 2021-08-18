LOOK: Find Out Who Won in the 2021 Sheffield Kiwanis Mower Raffle

As you have been hearing over the past couple of months, Sheffield Kiwanis was selling tickets for their annual mower raffle giveaway. The club was selling tickets at multiple businesses and organizations throughout the southern Berkshire including WSBS Radio and in nearby Connecticut as the grand prize winner would have a choice of either taking home a SCAG Liberty Zero Turn Mower of $3,000 cash. The second prize was $500 cash and the third prize was $250 cash.

All of the money raised from tickets sold in the mower raffle were added to a fund setup by Sheffield Kiwanis that goes toward community service projects which means that the money was going directly back into the local community (Kiwanis serves the towns of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey, & Mt. Washington).

This past Tuesday evening (Aug. 17), Sheffield Kiwanis drew the winners at Bogie's Restaurant. The winners of the raffle were the following:

Grand Prize - Susan Rockefellar of Great Barrington (she receives the mower or $3,000 cash and has yet to decide the prize that she's taking home with her)

2nd Prize - Will Schutt of Canaan, CT - $500 cash

3rd Prize - George Warner of Alford - $250 cash

Dave Smith from Sheffield Kiwanis reported that the raffle was quite the success and the club was very happy. You can count on the mower raffle returning next summer.

Get more information about Sheffield Kiwanis including membership opportunities by emailing: info@sheffieldkiwanis.org

Sheffield Kiwanis is always open to new fundraising and community service project ideas and suggestions.

