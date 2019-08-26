Another Classic Car Show Takes Place In Great Barrington

The month of August began with an assortment of classic cars on display in the heart of Main Street in Great Barrington. In case you missed the previous showing of street rods, muscle and race cars, classic vehicles, customs motorcycles and trucks, you have another chance to sample the fare as we begin September on a similar note.

The Olde Yankee Street Rods present their 51st annual extravaganza with a variety of vintage vehicles this Sunday between 9 am and 3 pm at The Great Barrington VFW on route 7 south (the same venue where we presented our yearly Sounds Of Summer get-togethers).

An antiques display will also be featured with a variety of vendors available to show off their collectibles to the general public. Of course, let's not forget the variety of food that will satisfy your appetite plus various local musical talent will take center stage to provide the tunes for your listening enjoyment.

There is a $10 charge for all entries who will vie for awards as they show off their original creations that enhance out tri-state region roads and we'll keep you posted on who the winners are and with what category they received their recognition for showing off their unique classic cruisers during the final unofficial end to the summer season.

In case of inclement weather, the event will take place on Monday, September 2nd (Labor Day) from 9 am to 3 pm. Foe more details or information on becoming a member of this unique, local group in our vicinity, log on their web site by going here or call (413) 528-9304 or (413) 931-1027.