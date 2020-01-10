Make Way For The Radio Express

Lisa Zarcone makes her triumphant return in 2020 to the WSBS airwaves as she teams up with me to co-host a portion of my Saturday morning show. The Berkshire county native enjoys her monthly on-air appearance on WSBS as she will also chat about various topics on hand including the latest regarding her statewide journey as The Bay States Ambassador for the National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors as she continues to represent those who cannot speak up as people in this trying situation can relate to this tragic turmoil.

Lisa is a survivor of a similar trauma as she had the courage to tell her story in her compelling novel "The Unspoken Truth" which continues to fly off bookshelves though out our tri-state region as this book was the vehicle that connected us via social media and a rock solid life long friendship. She truly is an "INNOVATIVE" person with a mission to bring a slew of original ideas and creativity to the table regarding this sensitive subject as her journey has taken her state wide to discuss this issue through informative lectures, seminars and book signings. Another project is in the works as we will get more details when they become available.

You can get acquainted with Lisa by logging on to her personal web site as you will find a wealth of information and photos and she recently wrote a blog which highlights her on-air adventures with yours truly and on a personal note, I was touched by the kind words and accolades that were accented regarding my daily mission here on WSBS (aka my "happy place"). This is an example of why I call her a kind and gentle soul. She truly is a great friend and what I call "good people" on this earth.

As an added bonus, we will also welcome Maggie McRae and Mark Phillips, two members of the locally based group South Street Swing as they will clue us in on their 2020 agenda and the duo will also perform LIVE in studio right before the 11 am news.

Join us on Saturday morning at 10:05 by tuning in to 860 AM, 94.1 FM OR listen LIVE on line by going here.