Man Found Dead in Lake Buel

A man was found dead in Lake Buel in Monterey this past Friday evening, after a friend who he was supposed to meet by boat reported him missing earlier in the day.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Richard Schroeder, 80, a second-home owner whose cottage is in the Laurel Banks area of the lake, was reported missing about 1 p.m., after going to his dock to take his boat to meet his friend, according to Monterey Police Chief Gareth Backhaus.

Schroeder's boat was found drifting, and his body was found about 10 feet away from the dock by a member of the Monterey Fire Department.

You can read the entire article by going to The Berkshire Eagle's website.