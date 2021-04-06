A 4 Part Series To Tackle Race & Social Cohesion

Three area organizations are banding together as they focus attention on building common ground through these trying times. Notable speakers and community members are scheduled to address this sensitive issue in a quartet of virtual on-line sessions as the first discussion will take place at 7 pm on Tuesday, April 13th.

The events are co-sponsored by Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, The Berkshire Eagle and Berkshire Bank as this speaker series will explore forces and trends which are responsible for the creation of disparities and division that continue to plague our everyday lives. Participants will also present their input on this sensitive subject matter.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick teams up with neighboring New York 19th District Congressman Antonio Delgado and Dr. Leticia Smith-Evans Haynes who serves as Williams College Vice-President for institutional diversity, equity and inclusion as the focus of this session is to bring attention towards systems and structures towards opportunities that bring reconciliation and repair through community level action and government standards.

You must pre-register for this FREE event by logging on here. Get more information by checking out their Facebook page OR e-mail: dgangloff@berkshiretaconic.org

Keep in mind, the second presentation will be held at 7 pm on Tuesday, April 20th as the co-authors of "The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again", Dr. Robert D. Putnam, Shaylyn Romney-Garrett and Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation President, Peter Taylor will host "Moving From I To We" as they will analyze stories from The Gilded Age as student panelists will also offer ideas for future inspirations during this informative presentation.

Another pair of events are also slated with times and dates to be announced. We'll keep you posted.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation for on-air and on-line usage)

(Photo image of Deval Patrick courtesy of Wikipedia)

.