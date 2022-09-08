Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.

Fall in Massachusetts Offers a Number of Fun Events Along with Cooler Temperatures

In addition, fall in Massachusetts and the Berkshires is home to many fundraising walks, fairs, festivals, and of course spooky Halloween events. Yes, summer may be saying goodbye soon, but many of us our welcoming autumn. With the change of seasons brings cooler temperatures. You can already start to feel it in the air as we have recently experienced some cooler nights and mornings in Berkshire County.

Speaking of the change in temperature, you may remember a couple of months ago when we published an article regarding the hottest day on record in Massachusetts. If you missed that one you can find out when the hottest day was in Massachusetts along with the exact temperature and which Massachusetts municipality holds that record by going here. So, the next question, naturally, is...

What is the Coldest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

According to Wikipedia, the record low temperature in Massachusetts is −40 °F or −40 °C on January 22, 1984 in Chester. We can expect a frigid winter ahead of us which you can read more about by going here but hopefully, we don't experience temperatures that cold. However, it's New England. Don't forget to bundle up.

