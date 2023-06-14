WOW: 6 Recent Massachusetts Food Recalls That You Should Know About

It seems like every other day or at least a couple of times a week there's a recall of some type taking place in the country. Whether it's related to cars, baby items, and/or food there's regularly a recall alert being reported by the media and Massachusetts is no exception. As a matter of fact, over the past month or so there have been at least half a dozen recalls that have involved food products in Massachusetts. Depending on the product, the recall has involved many towns and cities in the state including Pittsfield, Worcester Northampton, Springfield, Southwick, Chicopee, Medford, Natick, Westwood, and the list goes on and on.

To Refresh Your Memory, Let's Take a Look at Some Recent Food Recalls That Have Involved towns and cities in Massachusetts

Below are six food recalls that have involved towns and cities in Massachusetts. We have included the original link to each recall so you have the complete information on each product in question.

Wegman's Classic Italian Diavolo Pasta Sauce - The product is on the recall list because it may contain undeclared anchovies.

Price Chopper PICS Grated Cheese - The product was voluntarily recalled because the product didn't meet quality standards.

8.53oz packages of "Simply to Go" Strawberry Yogurt Parfaits as well as 9.24oz packages of "Simply to Go" Blueberry Yogurt Parfaits. These items were recalled by Sodexo because each item may contain undeclared soy ingredients.

Select 30 oz. containers of Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad. This product was voluntarily recalled by the company due to the fact that the product contains undeclared milk.

Limited numbers of Lays Classic potato chips. The Frito Lay company issued a voluntary recall on this product because the chips may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips.

14 oz pints of the "Brown Sugar Chunk" Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. This product underwent a recall due to the fact that it contains walnuts which was undeclared and can be dangerous to those who eat the product if they are allergic to walnuts.

Each of the links above includes specific details about each product including lot numbers, photos, and refund information.

