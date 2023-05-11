A Sweet Treat Has Been Recalled in 3 States Including Massachusetts

You may remember that we recently shared with you two food products that have been recalled in a few states including Massachusetts. Both products were voluntary recalls and include grated cheese from Price Chopper and select Lay's Potato Chips. You are able to get refunds on both products. Now, there is another food item that has been recalled not only in Massachusetts but in New Hampshire and Rhode Island as well.

If You Have Purchased Yogurt Parfaits in Massachusetts, Rhode Island or New Hampshire Take a Moment to Read On Before You Consume the Product(s).

As published by the Food and Drug Administration, Sodexo has voluntarily recalled 8.53oz packages of "Simply to Go" Strawberry Yogurt Parfaits as well as 9.24oz packages of "Simply to Go" Blueberry Yogurt Parfaits because they may contain undeclared soy ingredients. Obviously, there are some people that have soy allergies, and if they consume the product a life-threatening allergic reaction could occur.

As mentioned earlier, the products in question were sold in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire at Sudexo Food Locations. The products have the "sell by" date up to and including 05/08/2023 printed on the label and lid.

You can get more information and UPC codes by going here. If you have allergies or sensitivity to soy, do not consume either of these products. Luckily there haven't been any illnesses reported at this time. For more information on how to request a refund, go here. Sodexo has locations all throughout Massachusetts including Boston, Chicopee, Springfield, Westfield, Cambridge, and Worcester to name a few. You can view the entire list of Sodexo locations throughout Massachusetts by going here.

