This Private Bedroom Act is Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is definitely home to some strange laws. Many of the laws were passed years, and years ago so they don't really hold up or are enforced today, yet they are still on the books. For example, according to various web sources, did you know that in Marlboro, it's illegal to buy, sell or possess a squirt gun? Silly string is illegal in the city

limits. In Newton, all families must be given a hog from the town's mayor. What? This law must have been in place many, many moons ago. Again, these laws either are extremely outdated or never made sense, to begin with.

There's Another Massachusetts Law That Prohibits a Certain Type of Activity in the Bedroom if the Windows Aren't Closed and Locked

One particular Massachusetts law I found interesting is something that people do every day in the privacy of their own homes and that is snoring. Believe it or not, there's a law in Massachusetts that prohibits snoring in your home unless all bedroom windows are closed and securely locked.

Leave it to Massachusetts to Have This Law on the Books

Okay, in one small way I get that you don't want to disturb the peace hence, the closing of the windows, but does one snore so loudly that neighbors throughout the neighborhood are going to hear and be disturbed by it? I find that hard to believe. Furthermore, is the locking of windows really going to make that big of a difference?

Does this Massachusetts Law Apply to Other Rooms in the House?

Another question I have about this is what if I fall asleep in my kitchen, living room and/or basement and those windows are open but the bedroom windows are closed and locked? Is the act of snoring still illegal? Technically the state of the bedroom windows would be following the law.

Again, just another Massachusetts law that will keep you scratching your head. But I guess no matter where you live whether it's Boston to the Berkshires, you better lock up those bedroom windows if you are one that snores while sleeping. Who wants to wake up in handcuffs?

