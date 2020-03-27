Meditate With Maggie

The world wide Corona Virus pandemic has caused many of us to re-arrange our lives and at times this could be an overwhelming experience for all and sometimes we all wonder how to cope with these obstacles that we are all encountering. The answer: 2 words that begin with the letter M: Music & Meditation.

And this weekend we will offer you both as we feature an expert in the field of yoga and communing with one's thoughts as we introduce you to Maggie Mitchell who recently completed her required 200 hours of yoga training after spending a month at The Yandara Yoga Institute in Baja, Mexico. She is also very active with "Walking Our Talk" a women's organization that promotes community and empowers women to help change the world and make it a better place for all. You can also partake in one of her guided meditation and yoga classes at Berkshire South Community Center on Crissey Road in Great Barrington which will resume every Thursday from 6 to 7 pm once things return to a sense of normalcy.

Maggie will also introduce us to a technique called "Square Breathing" which helps to reduce stress. This practice is also implemented by Navy Seals before they go into any sort of action as the importance of maintaining a healthy state of mind is paramount in times like these. This Saturday Morning Chat will also be accompanied with a musical background from start to finish as we will feature soothing music from West Stockbridge native Todd Norian and at some point we will sample a moment of meditation guided by our guest (and YES, the host will also be participating).

Tune in to this enlightening broadcast this Saturday at 10:05 am immediately following The Trading Post. Check it out at 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, download the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device at your local app store or Google Play, listen LIVE on line by going here and you can access our programming via Google home and Amazon Alexa devices. Step-by-step instructions are available by clicking the Google Home tab on our home page.

