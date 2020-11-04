Mild, Beautiful Berkshire Weather on Tap for Several Days

After a few cold days and some light on and off powder throughout the Berkshires over the past week, we are going to see some sunny and very mild days. It's almost going to fee like summer outside. Hey, we'll take it for November. It will give us a chance to enjoy warm outdoor weather or take care of yard cleanup duties. I for one am behind on yard cleanup this year. I can see the leaves in my yard blowing into my neighbor's nice, pristine yard. So I am definitely going to use the next couple of days to get caught up.

Take a look at the AccuWeather forecast through next Tuesday (I love it):

Today: milder with plenty of sun. High 56.

Tonight: clear to partly cloudy. Low 43.

Tomorrow: sun mixing with high clouds. High 63. Low tomorrow night 46.

Friday: mostly sunny and mild. High 69. Low Friday night 44.

Saturday: partly sunny and mild. High 69. Low Saturday night 44.

Sunday: warm with plenty of sunshine. High 71. Low Sunday night 46.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

So let's savior the next week or so of mild days because as you know, Berkshire weather can change on a dime. How are you going to take advantage of the beautiful, mild, Berkshire weather?