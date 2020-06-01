Mosquito Spraying in Sheffield Begins in Early June

As noted in a press release from the Town of Sheffield to WSBS Radio, routine mosquito control spraying in Sheffield will take place again this year before dawn on Thursday mornings, Jun. 4 - Oct. 1

To be excluded from spraying, go here and complete the automated form, which also allows your property to be identified on their GIS maps. Allow 14 days for this exclusion to reach Berkshire County Mosquito Control Project.

If you are concerned about your property being sprayed before the above exclusion takes effect, you may contact them at (413) 447-9808 and they will exclude the property until the request is filed.

You may make a service request, but not a request for exclusion, or file comments by going here.