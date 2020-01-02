Move & Groove in 2020

As we are officially into a New Year, many people resolve to lose some weight and include some aerobic exercise to get back in track after the holidays pass us by. You now have not one, but two opportunities to "Move & Groove".

Beginning January 7th, Dee Foster will be back at the helm to assist you in reaching that all-important goal as she conducts a fun filled low impact fitness class every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Wednesdays you can also dance to terrific tunes and at the same time enjoy a complete work out with endurance, strengthening and stretching from 9:45 to 10:30 am.

Both classes will be held at The Clair Teague Senior Center located on route 7 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. As always, your first session for both of these beneficial work outs is free charge followed by a nominal charge thereafter. To sign up, call (413) 528-9493 or (413) 528-9494. You can also make your reservations by phoning (413) 528-1881.

Come on over once, twice or three times a week and spend a portion of your day dancing and getting together with some of your neighbors who also aim to get fit and live a healthier lifestyle in 2020.