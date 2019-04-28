Name of Hunting Accident Victim Released

GREAT BARRINGTON -- The Great Barrington Police Department is releasing the name of the person killed in yesterday's fatal hunting incident.

Christopher Puntin, 44, of Pittsfield died after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound during a youth turkey hunt in a wooded area on Monument Valley Road. An initial police investigation into the incident suggests the incident was an accident.

"This is a tragic situation for all involved," Chief William Walsh said. "I'd like to commend the efforts of all responders under the command of Sgt. Adam Carlotto and Sgt. Paul Storti on a very difficult call."

Chief Walsh also praised the assistance police received from the Great Barrington Fire Department and the Southern Berkshire Ambulance Squad Saturday.

This incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and Great Barrington Police.

