Naumkeag to Reopen Today

Naumkeag in Stockbridge, MA will reopen today (5/28), using an online reservation system and timed-entry protocols.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

After closing due to COVID in March, the grounds of Naumkeag will once again be open to those who secure a date and arrival time online. All visitors older than two must wear masks and you are asked to engage in social distancing at all times. Please note the historic cottage and the bathrooms will be closed to prevent the spread of COVID. People who do not reserve an online parking pass in advance will not be allowed on the grounds.

You can get more information by going here.