New! Another Huge Music Group Coming To Tanglewood (photos)

On Friday, June 28, at 7:00 p.m., Earth, Wind & Fire returns to Tanglewood, bringing its U.S. tour to the Koussevitzky Music Shed. Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. Over a five-decade history, they have sold out concerts all around the globe, scored eight number one hits, and have sold over 100 million albums worldwide. They have released 23 albums, eight of which went double platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They have won an impressive nine Grammy Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group’s previous performance at Tanglewood was in 2016.

Tickets for the Friday, June 28 concert with Earth, Wind & Fire range from $17-159 and go on sale on Monday, Mar. 18, at 10:00 a.m. All tickets can be purchased by going here and by calling 888-266-1200.

Earth, Wind & Fire join Live From Here with Chris Thile (6/15), Brian Wilson (6/16), Josh Groban (7/2), James Taylor and his All-Star Band (7/3 & 4), Train and the Goo Goo Dolls (8/5), Gladys Knight and The Spinners (8/28), Squeeze (8/29), Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Short & Orleans Avenue (8/31), and Reba McEntire (9/1) as part of the 2019 Tanglewood season popular artist lineup.

(press release sent to WSBS from Emily Cotten, Press Office Assistant Boston Symphony Orchestra, article image taken from Tanglewood's Facebook Page )