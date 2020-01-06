New Talk Show Coming to WSBS (photo)

Beginning Jan. 7, join Paul Joffe Tuesday mornings at 9:05 for the talk show "Local Celebrities" on WSBS! (see more below)

Paul Joffe moved to New Marlborough in 2012 and has worked in radio since he was a teenager. A former stand up comic, Paul now works in construction and harvests lumber at his mill in New Marlborough. Paul is also the builder & designer of the landmark Flying Church on Main Street in Great Barrington. Paul has a love for the Berkshires and looks forward to interviewing some of the people that live and work in the WSBS listening area every Tuesday at 9:05. If you know someone that would like to be a guest on Paul's show, email us at: fun@wsbs.com