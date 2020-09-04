New Website Being Launched to Help in COVID-19 Recovery

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC) has partnered with the Massachusetts Service Alliance and a Cleveland-based technology firm called Inspiring Service to launch an online platform for the Berkshire community that presents nonprofit data and stories. Prospective volunteers and donors can use the information to take action to help in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new website launches officially on Sept. 9 featuring nonprofit profiles, stories of COVID-19’s impact, and real-time data such as volunteer hours lost, fundraisers canceled, and program and event revenue lost. GiveBackBerkshires.org is a digital extension of the Nonprofit Center’s Giving Back guide which will appear in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 23.

NPC founder Liana Toscanini said, “This online tool couldn’t come at a better time for Berkshire County which has no county-wide volunteer service. People really want to help during this pandemic but they need information about volunteer opportunities, items sought, and the types of needs in our community.” All Berkshire County nonprofits are invited to have a presence on the website at no charge thanks to sponsors Berkshire Bank, Inspiring Service and Massachusetts Service Alliance.

As the community partner for the Berkshire region, the NPC will be joining the Cape, Metrowest and Boston regions in deploying this useful assessment, response and recovery tool. The aggregate regional data will assist funders, donors, and others addressing nonprofit needs in directing their philanthropic dollars.

The Massachusetts Service Alliance is adopting the platform statewide for organizations to connect to volunteers and donors. Inspiring Service was founded in 2017 to provide technology to inspire and connect people to improve their communities.

Visit the new web site by going here. To learn more about the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, click here.

(above information was taken from a press release that was sent to WSBS from NPC for online and on air use)