News From The Town Of Sheffield

The town of Sheffield's Select Board, police, fire departments, Board of Health and all town departments continue to serve it's residents, despite the COVID-19 pandemic as they are following Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's orders on gradually opening up their facilities in south county. Here is the latest update from the Town Management Team:

On Monday, June 22nd at 2 pm, a warrant review, plus a question and answer session will take place followed by an individual voter technology demonstration, warrant review and a Q and A session which will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:30 pm. If you wish to participate, call 605-313-5968, ACCESS CODE: 697308#

Other sessions include a virtual public hearing on Monday, June 22nd at 7 pm for a request to determine applicability regarding of a 15 by 30 pool house. You can attend this meeting by calling 425-436-6322, ACCESS CODE: 142741.

A Green Communities Act webinar will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd at 6:30 pm. The public is welcome to attend and can participate on-line. Register by going here.

An annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, June 29th at Mount Everett High School. The session starts at 7 pm and a vote will take place on the full town warrant which is available by going here. Hard copy is being published by The Sheffield Time. This is an ATM, not a town election, no absentee or mail-in ballots are permitted. the Monday afternoon and Wednesday evening meetings are pre-cursors as The Select Board will present a virtual demonstration on how residents can cast their ballots.

Take note on some other information that you need to know about changes that continue to be implemented in the town's business procedures that have been in place since the Corona Virus outbreak began in mid-March:

Town Hall is STILL closed to the public with a scheduled re-opening on September 8th. All departments are staffed weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm to take your calls and provide information as they conduct the daily tasks of town business. In-person appointments are available if the situation warrants.

The Sheffield Senior Center remains CLOSED as staff is also available to answer phone calls and provide vital information. In person appointments are also available, if needed.

The town's transfer station is OPEN as social distancing will be strictly enforced and you must wear a mask or face covering when you are out of your vehicle.

The Bushnell-Sage Library is now accepting requests for in-house titles of books, DVD's, audio books and magazines for curbside pick-up or delivery within the confines of Sheffield and Ashley Falls for those who are homebound. For more details, log on to their web site

The town of Sheffield's COVID-19 cases numbers continue to maintain excellence with no new cases reported recently. Residents are following proper guidelines in protecting their community's collective health.

If you have received your 2020 US Census form, please take the time and fill it out as the response rate in our vicinity remains low. You can also go on line as all information will be submitted in a more timely type of manner.

For more information, you can go to the Town Of Sheffield's web site by going here

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of the Town of Sheffield for on-air and on-line usage)