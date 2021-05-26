Not Vaccinated? The Big Orange Bus is Headed Your Way!

The Berkshire Mobile Health Unit - Photo via getvaccinatedberkshires.org

We are nearly there! If you haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, what are you waiting for? There are so many opportunities right now to get yourself inoculated and to help everyone get back to normal... including the Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative mobile health unit. 

The website getvaccinatedberkshires.org has a list of sites where you can walk in and get your vaccine shot. Just pick a time and a location that works for you and get vaccinated! You can make an appointment or just walk-in. 

Here is where you can simply walk in: 

  • COVID-19 Testing Centers in Pittsfield or North Adams (daily!) 
  • Mobile Health Unit Clinics (on select days, in select locations) 
  • Large clinics in Pittsfield, North Adams, or Great Barrington (select days)
You will also have several opportunities coming up to get your vaccine at the Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative mobile health unit. This very cool looking mobile unit is bringing COVID-19 vaccinations to a town near you. Walk-ins are welcome! If you’d like to schedule an appointment, you can call (413) 429-2946.  

Here is the schedule of where the mobile vaccine unit will be May 31st through June 4th: 

  • Tuesday, 6/1/21, 11am - 1:00pm, Mobile Food Bank, CHP parking lot, Great Barrington (Johnson & Johnson vaccine only) 
  • Wednesday, 6/2/21, 9am - 11:00am, St. Joseph’s, Pittsfield
    Wednesday, 6/2/21, 1pm - 3pm, St. Peter’s Youth Center, Great Barrington 
  • Thursday, 6/3/21, 9am - 11am, St. Joseph’s, Pittsfield
    Thursday, 6/3/21, 1pm - 3pm, Tyler Street Fire House, Pittsfield 
  • Friday, 6/4/21, 11am - 3pm, Lee Family Practice, Lee 

The state-of the-art Mobile Health Unit (also known as “BOB” the Big Orange Bus) travels throughout Berkshire County to increase outreach and bring healthcare directly to patients. 

