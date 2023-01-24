One Of MA’s BEST “Hole In The Wall” Eateries Is In The Berkshires

You are probably wondering to yourself: What is a "hole in the wall" restaurant? the official definition states it is either a restaurant, local shop or establishment that is inconspicuous in nature and easily overlooked. But that is NOT the case for a local eatery located in the heart of North Adams that has been a frequent stop for loyal and true customers from The Berkshires and beyond since 1917.

When regulars and first time visitors enter Jack's Hot Dog Stand, they are automatically welcomed by the sound of a sizzling grill and a crowd of hungry patrons who are looking forward to sampling the fare which consists of traditional dogs that are also reasonably priced, which is the key to getting people inside The Eagle Street eatery. They also specialize in serving up a delicious hot and sweet sausage sandwich that reminds me of the days when I would dig into that same taste tempting treat when visiting The GREAT New York State Fair in Syracuse.

Owner Jeff Lovanos is keeping the long standing tradition of bringing an assortment of fine food to his menu just like his grandfather, Jaffros who introduced The Berkshires to his unique dining establishment that has been standing in the same location for over a century. Jack's has been in business during milestones in history which included The Roaring 20's, The Great Depression, World War 2, The Korean War, The Vietnamese conflict, the worldwide 1970's energy crisis and they survived those economic downturns that took place in the 1980s and 1990s.

Even in this "so-called" 21st century, a traditional local business in the Berkshire county community continues to thrive as their loyal customers and visitors to the area give their thumbs-up review as they also offer hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, the ever popular mac & cheese and a variety of fries to satisfy everybody's appetite and YES, even though items are easy on the wallet, it's a prime example of local people supporting small business in their backyard which has been rule of thumb for decades.

Check out all the details and menu items on this traditional establishment by logging on to their web site.