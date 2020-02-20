Patti LaBelle to Perform at Tanglewood

On Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m., living legend and "Godmother of Soul" Patti LaBelle performs for the first time at Tanglewood. In a career that has spanned five decades, LaBelle has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Apollo Theater Walk of Fame.

The lead vocalist for Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles and later Labelle, Ms. LaBelle launched her solo career in the late 1970s and has since won two Grammy awards, for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her 1991 album, Burnin', followed by a second Grammy win for the live album, Live! One Night Only. Also an accomplished actress, author, and entrepreneur, LaBelle remains an advocate for adoption, diabetes, cancer, HIV/AIDS, and many other humanitarian causes and nonprofit initiatives.

