Pignatelli, Barrett File Bill to Establish Coronavirus Fund

State Reps. William "Smitty" Pignatelli and John Barrett III have filed an emergency bill to establish a "COVID-19 Quarantine Assistance Fund."

The act would establish an account to be administered by the secretary of health and human services and to be funded through amounts transferred or authorized by the Legislature.

The money would be expended as grants to residents of the commonwealth of Massachusetts who are unable to work during an infection, quarantine or isolation period caused by the novel coronavirus.