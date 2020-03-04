Pittsfield Police Investigate Morning Stabbing

According to a press release from the Pittsfield Police Department at approximately 10:47AM members of the Pittsfield Officers and Massachusetts State Police responded to the area of Brown Street and Franco Terrace for a reported fight involving a knife. Upon arrival officers discovered two men who appeared to have been involved in a recent altercation. One of the men had sustained multiple stab wounds and he was transported by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center. The victim, a male adult resident of Pittsfield, is expected to survive.

The other man was identified as 56 year old Pittsfield resident William Muffati. Investigating officers discovered a knife at the scene. After a subsequent investigation on scene, Mufatti was placed under arrest and charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. He was later transported to Pittsfield District Court for arraignment.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or who may have information about this incident, is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).