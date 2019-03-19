Samya Stumo, the Sheffield native and UMass alum, that was one of the 157 victims killed in the plane crash in Ethiopia a couple of weekends ago will be remembered this Saturday Mar. 23. The funeral will take place on the 23rd, 11:00 a.m. at All Saints of America Orthodox Christian Church, 313 Twin Lakes Road in Salisbury, CT. A reception in Samya's honor will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the barn at her family's farm located at 615 Boardman Street in Sheffield. There folks will remember her together. The family hopes to share food and memories with all those who are able at their barn.

Samya was part of Great Barringonton's Rotary Club's youth exchange program and was working for the global public health organization, ThinkWell. She was on her way to Uganda when the plane went down six minutes after takeoff from Ethiopia. Samya was 24. Samya's mother, Nadia was also a member of Rotary.

(article image taken from Samya Stumo's Facebook page )