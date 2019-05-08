UPDATE: Plastic Water Bottle Ban

Some are for, some are against but one thing is for sure, Great Barrington residents are very vocal about the ban on the sale of plastic water bottles of one liter or less. You can see some of the comments and opinions from the past by going here . Another sure fire fact is the ban is here to stay after a second attempt in less than a year to repeal the ban was shut down at last night's continuation of Great Barrington's annual Town Meeting, which began on Monday (May 6) at Monument Mountain Regional High School.

According to our friends at The Berkshire Edge.com , more than a dozen speakers opined — some in favor of the repeal, some against it, some who appeared to be on the fence, and others who appealed for unity.

You can read the article including folks in support of and against the ban and all of the drama in between at The Berkshire Edge.com's official website .